Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna to join Jana Sena Party

January 21, 2024 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Konathala Ramakrishna

Former Minister Konathala Ramakrishna has announced that he would be joining the Jana Sena Party (JSP) soon. He announced his decision after conducting a meeting with his supporters and followers at Anakapalli.

Addressing the supporters, Mr. Ramakrishna said that he had met JSP chief K. Pawan Kalyan and discussed about various issues relating to the State including development of North Andhra and the JSP’s proposals to develop the region.

He lauded Mr. Pawan Kalyan for showing extreme courage and fight against the alleged atrocities of the government. He also appreciated the JSP chief’s idea to form an alliance for the benefit of people of Andhra Pradesh.

“Mr. Pawan Kalyan’s ideologies match with mine. I have discussed about my ideas with my supporters also and have decided to extend my support to the JSP,” he said.

The former Minister alleged that in the last four-and-a-half years, there was no development in the State. All the irrigation projects were ignored, democracy was subverted, employees were not receiving salaries on time and the steel plant privatisation issue was neglected, he said.

