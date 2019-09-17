Former MGNREGS staff creates flutter at ‘Spandana’

A former field assistant of MGNREGS who worked under the District Water Management Agency (DWMA) created a flutter at the grievance redress programme ‘Spandana’ on Monday by coming there with a kerosene bottle and threatening to immolate herself.

Funds misuse

The woman, identified as Penamala Jayaprada, a native of Matsyapuram in Hukumpeta mandal of Visakha Agency worked as a field assistant at Matsyapuram and was removed from here duties for her alleged involvement in misutilisation of ₹11,794.

An official release said though she had continued to do her job following court orders, her contact was terminated on June 30, 2014 for her work was not satisfactory.

Ms. Jayaprada had approached the court again and the District Collector rejected her appeal after conducted an inquiry following the court order on February 16. She had also complained against the then Project Director of DWMA Sriramulu Naidu under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

‘Action taken as per rules’

“Action was taken as per rules and regulations and based on the manner in which Ms. Jayaprada worked from May 13, 2008 to Apirl 21, 2019,” DWMA Project Director Sandeep said.

Her plea she had submitted during the ‘Spandana’ programme on June 3 to take her back into duties has been sent to the Commissioner, Panchayat Raj and Rural Development with a proposal to create a third post at Matsyapuram.