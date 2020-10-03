Former Mayor’s house partially demolished by GVMC

Officials from Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) have demolished a boundary wall and a constructed portion (toilet) claiming them as unauthorised constructions, at the house of former MP and Mayor Sabbam Hari, in Visakhapatnam city, on Saturday morning.

After demolishing the boundary wall, the GVMC officials arranged a fencing and said that around 10-feet of the space inside the house premises belongs to the corporation.

Large number of workers, around 30 policemen along with the Town Planning department of GVMC started the demolition activity from 4.30 a.m. on Saturday. It was learnt that the toilet which was demolished by the GVMC was constructed for the workers in the house of Mr Hari.

Speaking to the media, Mr Sabbam Hari said that he did not receive any notice from the GVMC. It was around 4.30 a.m. when my workers woke me up and said that the boundary wall is being demolished. When I questioned the GVMC officials, they did not show any notice, but claimed that they have received orders from senior officers, he said.

“As I am questioning Mr Jagan Mohan Reddy’s rule and its failures, they have targeted me. This is how the government is functioning in this state. As a law abiding citizen, I would take up this issue in court,” the former Mayor said.