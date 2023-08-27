Former Indian cricketer Srikkanth lauds Andhra Premier League for providing opportunity to local cricketers to showcase their talent

August 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Indian cricketer and 1983 World Cup hero Krishnamachari Srikkanth said that leagues like Andhra Premier League (APL) will give a tremendous opportunity for the budding local cricketers to showcase their talent. He said that it requires utmost determination, dedication and discipline for players to get selected for the national team.

Mr. Srikkanth attended as the chief guest for the final match of Andhra Cricket Association (ACA)’s Andhra Premier League (APL) season II being played between Rayalaseema Kings and Coastal Riders, at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium here on Sunday. Before the match, he interacted with both men and women cricketers from Andhra at the stadium.

Later, addressing a press conference, Mr. Srikkanth said that Andhra Pradesh had produced number of brilliant cricketers even before his playing days. He said that in future, Andhra could produce a number of good cricketers, whether it may be a T-20, Test or One Day International (ODI), if players keep utilising such leagues being organised by the ACA, and also continue their hard work.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Srikanth, who had worked as a BCCI Senior Selection Committee Chairman, said that generally selection of players depends on consistent performance in various forms of cricket. However, good performance by budding cricketers in these leagues like APL, may catch the attention of the Indian Premier League (IPL) scouts, who might be watching these matches to pick up talent for their franchises. However, even after being selected in the IPL, again consistent performance will take a player forward, he said.

Mr. Srikkanth also appreciated the ACA for organising Women Premier League (WPL), which according to him was a very good sign. He also lauded the ACA for its steps to nurture talent.

“Andhra cricketers are very enthusiastic and have a lot of talent. The ACA should be appreciated by making it a professional association by providing all the basic amenities for the young cricketers and nurturing them,” he said.

Mr. Srikkanth went nostalgic coming back to Visakhapatnam. He said that he was in Vizag during 1988 to play a ODI at Indira Priyadarshini Stadium in One Town. It was a lovely feeling to come back to Vizag, a very beautiful city. He also remembered a few friends from Vizag, with whom he had played South Zone matches together. He said that he had learnt about the history of Sri Varaha Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple of Simhachalam and had visited the temple to seek the blessings of the deity before arriving to watch the final match, during his brief visit.

Inaugurates new stand

Mr. Srikkanth also inaugurated a new stand in the name of former Honorary Secretary of ACA N. Venkat Rao at Dr YSR ACA VDCA Stadium.

Secretary of ACA S.R. Gopinath Reddy said that Andhra was the fourth State in the country to start a premier league. He said that the first season was a huge hit and it was followed by this second season. He said that interaction with former cricketer and World Cup hero Srikanth would boost confidence of budding cricketers.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.