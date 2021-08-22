Former employee held for ‘theft’ in private hospital

Booty worth ₹10 lakh recovered from him, say police

The city police (crime wing) on Saturday arrested three persons and took a juvenile into custody for allegedly being involved in two cases.

In one case, the crime wing of (West sub division) arrested a 30-year-old man who had gained entry into a private hospital at Kancharapalem and allegedly made good with property worth about ₹17 lakh, including ₹16.5 lakh cash, a gold chain, a mobile phone and a few other articles, said ACP (Crimes) Ch. Penta Rao.

The arrested was identified as R. Sattibabu, a native of Narasannapeta in Srikakulam district. Three more accused in the case. including Sattibabu’s wife and his in-laws, are yet to be arrested.

Police said that after committing the crime, Sattibabu reportedly took away the DVR hard disk of the CCTV cameras.

It was learnt that Sattibabu was a former employee of the hospital and had knowledge about the premises.

Police recovered ₹9.50 lakh cash and the gold chain, all worth ₹10 lakh, from the accused.

In another case, the police arrested B. Venubabu (19) and Ch Venkatesh (19), and also took a 17-year-old juvenile into custody for reportedly entering a temple and allegedly committing a theft of ₹5,000 from the hundi in the intervening night of August 14 and 15, at Pendurthi. In the investigation, the police also found that the accused had committed several offences under Chodavaram and Sabbavaram police station limits also. The police have recovered ₹1,000 and a two-wheeler from them.

ADCP (Crime) Venugopal Naidu was present at the meet.