Former Education Minister collected huge amounts of money in teacher transfers, alleges Gajuwaka MLA-elect

Botcha Satyanarayana should respond on the issue, he says

Published - June 07, 2024 07:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao

Gajuwaka MLA-elect Palla Srinivasa Rao has said that the party will not spare former Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana for his alleged involvement in cheating a number of teachers in the name of transfers and collecting huge amounts.

Addressing a press conference here on Friday, Mr. Palla Srinivasa Rao alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana had allegedly collected ₹3 lakh to ₹6 lakh from each teacher for transfers. He said that the senior YSRCP leader should respond on the issue. He said that they would support the victim teachers and file police complaint against those involved.

Former MLA and city TDP president Gandi Babjee alleged that Mr. Satyanarayana and his close aide have allegedly collected huge amount of money from the teachers.

