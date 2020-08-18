Visakhapatnam

Former corporator’s hubby ‘ends life’

Former Corporator Peela Umarani’s husband Srinivas allegedly committed suicide at the Duvvada Railway Station on Monday. He reportedly mixed pesticide in a soft drink and consumed it. A suicide note was found at the spot. The body was sent to the Anakapalle hospital for post-mortem.

Police suspect that property disputes could have resulted in Srinivas taking the extreme step.

Those with suicidal tendencies can call dial 100.

