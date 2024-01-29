ADVERTISEMENT

Former cadre returning to Congress after Sharmila’s entry, say party leaders in Vizag

January 29, 2024 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The number of former Congress cadres rejoining the party has increased and this influx has also boosted the party’s confidence, they say

The Hindu Bureau

Many former Congress cadres who joined the YSRCP found it an opportune time to rejoin Congress with Y.S. Sharmila heading the party as the APCC president, say the Congress leaders in Vizag. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Congress leaders Koyya Prasad Reddy and Gompa Govinda Raju say that the former leaders and activists of the party, who joined the YSRCP, are now returning to Congress as they were unable to adjust to the attitude of Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy and many of them found it an opportune time to rejoin Congress with Y.S. Sharmila heading the party as the Andhra Pradesh Congress Committee president.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Mr. Reddy said that with Ms. Sharmila’s entry into the Congress, the number of former Congress cadres joining the party has increased and this influx has also boosted the party’s confidence.

Mr. Raju said that the former glory of the Congress party would be restored and exuded confidence that they would form the government with a huge majority in the State and the Centre.

They said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan and former Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu have both cheated the people of Andhra Pradesh by turning it into a debt-ridden State. Both competed in announcing welfare schemes without focusing on the development of the State. If Congress is voted to power, the State will be developed, they added.

They said that the party chief Ms. Sharmila will definitely bring back the past glory of the Congress.

