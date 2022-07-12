Former Cabinet Secretary T.R. Prasad passes away in Visakhapatnam
T.R. Prasad, a former Cabinet Secretary, during the tenure of former Prime Minister P.V. Narasimha Rao, and former Chairman of Visakhapatnam Port Trust(VPT), passed away at his residence in Pandurangapuram, here, on Monday evening.
He was 81, and is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter.
A 1963-batch IAS Officer, Prasad was an efficient officer and was said to have been handpicked by the late P.V. Narasimha Rao for the job of Cabinet Secretary.
Former Collector of Visakhapatnam J.P. Murthy, former vice-president of VDAC PR Narayanaswami, vice-president of VDCA DS Varma and several others condoled the death of T.R. Prasad.
He was cremated on Tuesday evening.
