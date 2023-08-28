HamberMenu
Former bureaucrat EAS Sarma seeks steps for protection of Erra Matti Dibbalu from encroachments in Visakhapatnam

August 28, 2023 11:42 pm | Updated 11:42 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Former Secretary to the Government of India E.A.S. Sarma has appealed to the Union Ministries of Mines and Environment and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) to initiate urgent measures for the protection of the Erra Matti Dibbalu (red sand dunes) from the threat of encroachments.

In a letter to the Union Mines Secretary Vivek Bharadwaj on Monday, Mr. Sarma recalled that the Geological Society of India (GSI) had notified the Erra Matti Dibbalu as a ‘geo heritage site’ through a resolution on July 19, 2014.

On July 12, 2016, the State government had erroneously allotted 95 acres of land to a local housing society through G.O. no. 99. No accurate survey has been done, so far, regarding the total extent of the heritage site. The VUDA had attempted a survey in the past and approved a sketch map showing an extent of over 1,700 acres.

Mr. Sarma called for urgent steps by the Central Ministries and the State authorities concerned to re-notify the entire stretch and fence it so that it was conserved for posterity. He said that the directions issued with respect to the housing society should be modified, and it could be allotted land elsewhere by the State government.

