Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju starts election campaign in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency

January 27, 2024 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former MLA & State vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju started his election campaigning in North Constituency in Visakhapatnam on Friday morning.

He offered special prayers at Sri Vaibhava Venkateswara Swamy Temple at Madhavadhara along with his family members and started the poll campaigning.

He was accompanied by Rajya Sabha member G.V.L. Narasimha Rao, BJP leader Ravindra Medapati and others. Surprisingly, several workers of Jana Sena Party (JSP) also took part in the campaign.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju said that though the BJP has not announced the MLA candidates for thecoming elections, but he is expecting the MLA ticket in the coming elections and started campaign on Friday in view of auspicious ‘muhurtam’. He said that there is not much time left for the elections. The BJP leader also said that he would conduct door-to-door campaign and explain about the welfare schemes and programmes taken up by the BJP. “I am sure that people of this constituency will think and vote for me in the coming elections,” he said.

Mr Narasimha Rao said that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had worked as MLA during 2014-19. Though he had lost the 2019 elections, he continued to stand for the people in the last five years and worked for them, Mr. Narasimha Rao said.

