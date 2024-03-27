Former BJP MLA Vishnu Kumar Raju and YSRCP candidate K.K. Raju to fight it out in Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency

March 27, 2024 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

It’s official now. Former MLA & State Vice President of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) P. Vishnu Kumar Raju and YSR Congress Party MLA candidate K.K. Raju will lock horns for Visakhapatnam North Assembly constituency, in the coming elections.

Bharathiya Janata Party (BJP) has confirmed two Assembly constituency tickets in the combined Visakhapatnam district, here on Wednesday.

While one ticket was given to Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju as anticipated, the BJP has announced a candidate from Araku Valley (ST) – Pangi Raja Babu and this comes as a shocker. The Telugu Desam Party (TDP) has already announced a candidate Siyyari Donnu Dora for Araku Assembly constituency ticket, earlier.

Already Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju and Mr. K.K. Raju have been engaged in heated arguments. It may be noted that Mr. Vishnu Kumar Raju had began his election campaign in the North constituency almost two months ago, very much optimistic on receiving the ticket. He was the MLA from the constituency during 2014-19.

Former Joint Director of CBI and Jai Bharat National Party president V.V. Lakshmi Narayana has announced that he would be contesting from North Assembly constituency.

