Former BJP MLA hails granting of interim bail to Naidu in skill development case

October 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIASKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hailing AP High Court’s decision to give interim bail to Nara Chandrababu Naidu till November 28, former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said it was ‘victory for justice’

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said, “The State Government has behaved very high-handedly in Mr. Naidu’s case and it was disrespectful of the government to treat a national leader so shabbily. It may be a brief relief for Mr. Naidu, but ultimately he will come out unscathed.”

Distributing sweets at his office, he said that the YSRCP rule is coming to an end and they will be ousted out in the 2024 elections.

He also hailed the decision of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to have the courage to come out openly in support of Mr. Naidu, when the later was in grave situation.

