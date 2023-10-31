HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former BJP MLA hails granting of interim bail to Naidu in skill development case

October 31, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - VIASKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Hailing AP High Court’s decision to give interim bail to Nara Chandrababu Naidu till November 28, former BJP MLA P. Vishnu Kumar Raju said it was ‘victory for justice’

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he said, “The State Government has behaved very high-handedly in Mr. Naidu’s case and it was disrespectful of the government to treat a national leader so shabbily. It may be a brief relief for Mr. Naidu, but ultimately he will come out unscathed.”

Distributing sweets at his office, he said that the YSRCP rule is coming to an end and they will be ousted out in the 2024 elections.

He also hailed the decision of JSP chief Pawan Kalyan to have the courage to come out openly in support of Mr. Naidu, when the later was in grave situation.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.