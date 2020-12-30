Former army man found dead

A 64-year-old former army man was found dead in his house at Railway New Colony here on Tuesday night. According to the primary investigation, the police suspect that he might have been allegedly murdered by a woman with whom he was living.

The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shubani Mehboob.

According to the IV Town police, Mehboob was separated from his wife around 10 years ago. Since the last few years, he had been living with a woman.

On December 20, the duo reportedly had a dispute over unknown reasons. The woman is suspected to have beaten Mehboob with a stick on his head and left the house by locking the doors. A few neighbours allegedly noticed the woman leaving the house with her bags. When they enquired, the woman replied that she was going on a tour, the police said.

On Tuesday night, the locals alerted the police about bad odour emanating from the house. On opening the doors, the police found the semi-decomposed body of Mehboob.

Based on a complaint by the locals, a case was registered. Police launched a search for the woman. Investigation is on.