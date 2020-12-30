Former army man found dead

A 64-year-old former army man was found dead in his house at Railway New Colony here on Tuesday night. According to the primary investigation, the police suspect that he might have been allegedly murdered by a woman with whom he was living.
The deceased was identified as Sheikh Shubani Mehboob.
According to the IV Town police, Mehboob was separated from his wife around 10 years ago. Since the last few years, he had been living with a woman.
On December 20, the duo reportedly had a dispute over unknown reasons. The woman is suspected to have beaten Mehboob with a stick on his head and left the house by locking the doors. A few neighbours allegedly noticed the woman leaving the house with her bags. When they enquired, the woman replied that she was going on a tour, the police said.
On Tuesday night, the locals alerted the police about bad odour emanating from the house. On opening the doors, the police found the semi-decomposed body of Mehboob.
Based on a complaint by the locals, a case was registered. Police launched a search for the woman. Investigation is on.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath