Former ANU V-C releases ‘Unveiling Bonds’ in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Bala Mohandas released the book ‘Unveiling Bonds’ written by Sneha Vasundhara at a programme, organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation at the Hindi Bhavan of Andhra University here on Friday.

Commending the author for her captivating narrative throughout the book, and for weaving the regional ambience of North Andhra into the storyline, with particular emphasis on the enchanting locales such as Lambasingi in the Agency area of ASR district.

Presiding over programme, Lok Nayak Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad acknowledged Dr. Sneha Vasundhara’s commendable writing prowess. He appreciated her talent in crafting essays with high level of linguistic proficiency, which was all the more remarkable considering her responsibilities as a dental specialist.

Dr. Sneha Vasundhara shed light on the inspiration behind her novel, “Unveiling Bonds.” Rooted in personal connections, experiences, and the vibrant tapestry of modern Indian culture, the novel endeavours to explore the intricacies of human relationships through a profound analysis, transcending the boundaries of fiction. She was optimistic that the novel, which appeals to readers of all ages, has received favourable response from her inner circle, and was poised to resonate with a wider audience, earning endorsement from respected elders and professors.

Prof. Bala Mohandas and Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad extended their heartfelt wishes to Dr. Sneha Vasundhara in her future literary endeavours.

Secretary of Lok Nayak Foundation Nalla Babayya, educators and literature enthusiasts participated.

