HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former ANU V-C releases ‘Unveiling Bonds’ in Visakhapatnam

November 17, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
V. Bala Mohandas, former Vice-Chancellor of ANU, and Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, president of Lok Nayak Foundation, releasing the book ‘Unveiling Bonds’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday.

V. Bala Mohandas, former Vice-Chancellor of ANU, and Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad, president of Lok Nayak Foundation, releasing the book ‘Unveiling Bonds’ in Visakhapatnam on Friday. | Photo Credit: BY ARRANGEMENT

Former Vice-Chancellor of Acharya Nagarjuna University V. Bala Mohandas released the book ‘Unveiling Bonds’ written by Sneha Vasundhara at a programme, organised by the Lok Nayak Foundation at the Hindi Bhavan of Andhra University here on Friday.

Commending the author for her captivating narrative throughout the book, and for weaving the regional ambience of North Andhra into the storyline, with particular emphasis on the enchanting locales such as Lambasingi in the Agency area of ASR district.

Presiding over programme, Lok Nayak Foundation president Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad acknowledged Dr. Sneha Vasundhara’s commendable writing prowess. He appreciated her talent in crafting essays with high level of linguistic proficiency, which was all the more remarkable considering her responsibilities as a dental specialist.

Dr. Sneha Vasundhara shed light on the inspiration behind her novel, “Unveiling Bonds.” Rooted in personal connections, experiences, and the vibrant tapestry of modern Indian culture, the novel endeavours to explore the intricacies of human relationships through a profound analysis, transcending the boundaries of fiction. She was optimistic that the novel, which appeals to readers of all ages, has received favourable response from her inner circle, and was poised to resonate with a wider audience, earning endorsement from respected elders and professors.

Prof. Bala Mohandas and Prof. Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad extended their heartfelt wishes to Dr. Sneha Vasundhara in her future literary endeavours.

Secretary of Lok Nayak Foundation Nalla Babayya, educators and literature enthusiasts participated.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.