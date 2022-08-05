Visakhapatnam

Visakhapatnam: Former Andhra Ranji captain Ravikumar dead

Mirza N. Ravikumar
Sumit BhattacharjeeSpecial Correspondent VISAKHAPATNAM August 05, 2022 20:54 IST
Updated: August 05, 2022 20:54 IST

Former Andhra Ranji captain Mirza N. Ravikumar died in Visakhapatnam on Friday after a brief illness.

Born in Kakinada, Ravikumar was a right-handed batsman and right arm off-break bowler. He played 47 Ranji matches and scored 1,785 runs, including one century and eight 50s. He took 39 wickets.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He captained the Andhra team for 10 matches during the 1974-75 and the 1989-90 seasons.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Visakhapatnam District Cricket Association (VDCA) secretary K. Parthasarathi, who was a contemporary of Ravikumar, remembered him as a “gentleman cricketer, an able captain and a good human being”.

Former ACA vice-president P.R. Narayanswami remembered him as a good cricketer with a keen eye for talent. He also played for Andhra Bank and had earned a name for himself in the Hyderabad league circuit.

Post his Ranji days, Mr. Ravikumar served as a talent scout for Andhra Cricket Association (ACA) for a number of years and helped give breaks to a number of budding young cricketers.

He is survived by his wife, daughter and son. His son M.N. Vikram Varma has also played Ranji Trophy matches.

Many yesteryear cricketers in the city fondly remembered him and mourned his death.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Andhra Pradesh
Visakhapatnam
cricket
Read more...