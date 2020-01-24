Form layouts for the poor by February 8, says Collector

Forming layouts for house sites to the poor on the identified government land, assigned land and patta land should be completed by February 8, Collector V. Vinay Chand has said.

At a meeting with tehsildars, Mandal Development Officers (MDOs), Employment Guarantee and Housing officials on Thursday, Mr. Vinay said the assigned and patta land should be taken from those willing after negotiation as per government rules. Market rate agreement should be signed and compensation paid.“The work pertaining to levelling, internal and approach roads should be undertaken under the MGNREGS. Machines should be used only where manual work cannot be done,” the Collector told the officials.

Land pooling

The land pooling exercise will be undertaken through the Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) only after the GO is issued in this regard, he added.