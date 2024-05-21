GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Forest Department inks MoU with Amazon India to empower tribal artisans in Visakhapatnam

Published - May 21, 2024 09:04 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department signed an MoU with Amazon India under Karigar programme to empower nearly 25 tribal artisans from Visakhapatnam through economic opportunities, cultural preservation and tribal community development, said the District Forest Officer Anant Shankar here on Tuesday.

The partnership aims to leverage the rich heritage and craftsmanship of tribal communities dwelling in the hamlet of Shambhuvanipalem in middle of Kambalakonda Wildlife Sanctuary, near PM Palem, to offer authentic handcrafted products to a global audience via Amazon’s e-commerce platform. This step is a part of the Forest Department’s efforts to empower local communities by providing them sustainable livelihood and also underscore Amazon India’s dedication to social responsibility, he added.

