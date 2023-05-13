Forensic Medicine Day celebrated at Andhra Medical College in Visakhapatnam

May 13, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

Andhra Medical College (AMC)‘s Forensic Medicine Department celebrated Forensic Medicine Day (FMD) here on the college premises on Friday.

The AMC Principal G. Butchi Raju said that FMD is foundation day of the Indian Academy of Forensic Medicine of medical legal practitioners. Incidentally, its founding president Idupuganti Bhooshana Rao was the alumnus of the AMC. He passed out in 1940. He got postgraduate training in Forensic Sciences under Columbia plan from UK. He was also the one of the earliest professors of Forensic Medicine from 1947 to 1949 at the AMC.

The Forensic Department head Mamata said an appreciation certificate was given to 2019 MBBS batch student N. Himani, who won Madhava Rao Memorial Medal in Forensic Medicine.