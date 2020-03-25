Foreign returnees are doing fine: Seethammadhara Tahsildar

Seethammadhara (Urban) Tahsildar A. Gnanaveni has said that there has been a constant watch over the 725 foreign returnees in Seethammadhara area.

“As many as 94 teams comprising officials of Health Department, ward volunteers, police and other officials have conducted a survey in Seethammadhara and found that nearly 50% of the foreign returnees have already completed 14 days of quarantine period. The health condition of all foreign returnees is fine without any health issues,” she told the media on Wednesday. The clarification came as panic gripped among the public in the locality after the district administration announced Seethammadhara as a ‘high-risk zone’ with the presence of most number of foreign returnees on March 24.

Ms. Gnanaveni said the teams inspected houses and checked the status of home quarantine of foreign returnees.

The medical teams also examined them. The teams also checked the health conditions of the family members and they were also found to be fine.

“Our teams are checking the foreign returnees daily and reporting to the Tahsildar office. We are making sure no foreign returnee comes out of house until they complete the quarantine period,” she said.

‘30 reports awaited’

Meanwhile, Collector V. Vinay Chand on Wednesday said the district has 423 isolation single rooms at 11 hospitals.

“As many as 94 samples have been sent for tests till date, of which 61 samples have been tested negative. The persons whose samples were reported negative have already been discharged. We are yet to receive reports of 30 samples,” he added.