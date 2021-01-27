Football coach licensing course to begin from January 28

VISAKHAPATNAM

27 January 2021 21:01 IST

For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA) is conducting AIFF-D licence coaching course from January 28 to February 2. APFA president Gopala Krishna Kosaraju said that the course includes theory classes, practical classes and conducting the examinations. The theory classes will be organised at the Youth Hostel and the practical classes at Andhra University ground (morning and evening). The coach licensing course is meant for 24 candidates, including two women.

