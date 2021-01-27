Visakhapatnam

Football coach licensing course to begin from January 28

For the first time, the Andhra Pradesh Football Association (APFA) is conducting AIFF-D licence coaching course from January 28 to February 2. APFA president Gopala Krishna Kosaraju said that the course includes theory classes, practical classes and conducting the examinations. The theory classes will be organised at the Youth Hostel and the practical classes at Andhra University ground (morning and evening). The coach licensing course is meant for 24 candidates, including two women.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 27, 2021 9:01:46 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Visakhapatnam/football-coach-licensing-course-to-begin-from-january-28/article33677995.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY