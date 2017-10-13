Food security panel to focuson tribal, rural areas

Andhra Pradesh Food Security Commission will adopt a convergence approach involving all departments like ICDS, Women and Child Welfare, Civil Supplies, GCC and Legal Metrology to monitor all schemes relating to food security and check adulteration, according to its commission Chairman J.R. Pushparaj.

Implementation of nutrition-oriented schemes, functioning of PDS outlets and any adulteration would be supervised and action taken, he said.

Expressing serious concern over adulteration, particularly in Krishna and Guntur districts, at a press conference here, he said the commission would act on complaints as well as suo motu. It can prosecute on its own but would refer cases of criminal nature to the magistrates concerned.

Under Section 30 of the Food Security Act, the commission would focus on tribal and inaccessible areas, check malnutrition levels and suggest supplementary nutrition measures.

Commission member L.B. Venkata Rao and DSO (rural) Suvartavani were present.