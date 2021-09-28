Food packets distributed to those hit by Cyclone Gulab

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, Visakhapatnam, distributed food packets to those who were affected by the Gulab cyclone in the city, on Monday.

The food was prepared at the centralised kitchen of the foundation at the Industrial Estate. A total of 8,000 food packets (biryani and buttermilk) were distributed at Syam Nagar, Marripalem, Maharani Veedhi, Marripalem, Nalanda Nagar, near Urvasi Junction, Gajapathinagar, Marriaplem, Sankurupeta, near ITI Junction, Ramji Estate, Madhavadhara Cyclone Shelter, Kapparada, RP Peta Cyclone Relief Centre and Bupesh Nagar, , ASR Colony, Kotaveedhi, Jalaripeta, Government Chest Hospital, ENT Hospital, Govt. Hospital for Mental Care, VIMS Hospital, Victoria Govt. Hospital (VGH) and roadside homeless people.

The service activity was done under the guidance of Niskinchana Bhakta Dasa, president, the Akshaya Patra Foundation.

Sri Sathya Sai Krishnarayapuram Bhajan Mandali arranged lunch for 140 persons, who were evacuated to safer places at Appalanarasimham Colony (hillock area), near Vepagunta.

Zone 6 Zonal Commissioner, GVMC, has requested the organisations to provide food for two days for the evacuated families.

Food service started on Monday. Tiffin, lunch and dinner will also be offered by the mandali for the needy.

Akkunaidu, convener of the mandali, is coordinating the food service.