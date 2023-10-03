Food Craft Institute to celebrate World Teachers’ Day in Visakhapatnam on October 5

October 03, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Food Craft Institute-Visakhapatnam, which is sponsored by the Government of India and the Government of Andhra Pradesh, will celebrate the World Teachers’ Day on the institute premises, located near Visakha Valley School, near Old Dairy Farm, here on October 5

Giving details to the media here on Tuesday, Principal (FAC) K. Venkata Ramana said that Ravi Raghavan, lecturer, Nanjappan Parthasarathy, associate lecturer, and Bellary Kumudini, part-time lecturer, who have been serving the institute for long, and students of the early batches, who had settled abroad, and contributed to its growth, would be felicitated on the occasion.

The Commissioner of Technical Education, A.P., C. Nagarani, would launch the logo of the institute, which was designed by an alumni of the institute. The Food Crafts Alumni Association, which was formed by former students, who settled at various places within the country and abroad, would be registered.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr. Venkata Ramana said that the institute was offering certificate courses in ‘Food production and patisserie’ with an intake of 40 + 40 seats (in two batches) and duration of 1 ½ years (including six months industrial training), certificate course in ‘Bakery and confectionery’ with an intake of 20 seats, and one-and-a-half year duration (including six months industrial training) and certificate course in ‘Food and Beverage service’ with 30 seats, and duration of six months (including 2 months industrial training). The institute also offers short-term programmes, designed from time-to-time designed to meet the needs of homemakers and the general public at affordable fee.

The Principal said that the institute was conducting Pre-release courses for Armed Forces Personnel, sponsored by the Ministry of Defence, Government of India, through the Directorate General of Resettlement, under the Department of Ex-Servicemen Welfare, and Skill Development Courses under the auspices of A.P. Skill Development Corporation. So far, 23 candidates were trained for ‘Chef de Partie’ programme as per National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) norms.

Mr. Venkata Ramana said that students, passing out of the institute, were getting placement in the hospitality industry at star hotels in India and abroad, in the Tourism Department as Assistant Catering Managers and Front Office Executives.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.