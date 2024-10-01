Food Craft Institute launches diploma course for Armed Forces personnel in Visakhapatnam

The Food Craft Institute, Visakhapatnam, hosted the inaugural function for the Diploma in Tourism and Hospitality Management course, aimed at providing professional training to Armed Forces JCOs and soldiers transitioning to civilian careers. The course is sponsored by the Ministry of Defence.

K. Venkataramana, Principal of the institute, welcomed the distinguished guests and students, here on Tuesday.

MP M. Sribharat participated as the chief guest.

Lt. Cdr. K. Ranga Thali, nominated by the Directorate General Resettlement (DGR) and Ujjwal Kumar Ghatak, Academic Advisor to the Defence Joint Education and Research Programme, were guests of honour.

The programme offers skills and training for the Armed Forces personnel, helping their transition smoothly into the hospitality industry post-retirement.