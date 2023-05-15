Food Craft Institute in Visakhapatnam offers six-month course to help unemployed youth with a minimum qualification of Class X

May 15, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

For the first time in its 37-year-old history, the Food Craft Institute (FCI), Visakhapatnam, has come forward to offer a six-month duration course in Food and Beverage services to support the unemployed with a minimum qualification of Class X.

The institute has already issued a notification for the course with 30 seats, and so far fewer than 10 candidates have applied. This is a pan India notification and there is no age limit for candidates to apply.

Classes will start from June 7, but the last date to apply for the course is June 20 as the institute may allow candidates to join even after the commencement of classes.

Speaking to The Hindu, the FCI Principal Raghavan Ravi said, “We usually run courses of 18 months duration. But, as per the directives of the Andhra Pradesh government, we have started a six-month certificate course with a fee of ₹9,000 per candidate. Apart from theoretical classes, there will be two months of industrial training. We also recommend domestic and international hotel services to recruit qualified candidates, thereby supporting employment opportunities.”

The course comprises teaching lessons on hotels and beverage services.

“The FCI is the only government institution in the State offering such course to meet the industry needs as there is a huge demand for jobs in the service category from the tourism and hotels sector. Both boys and girls can apply for the course. We don’t have hostel facility. The course fee is very affordable compared to the fees in private institutes,’‘ Mr. Raghavan Ravi added.

The institute also offers other courses. About 3,500 candidates studied here and about 85% of them got jobs in the same field at different places and some of them got jobs not only in tourism like cruise liners, but also in hotel industries in New Zealand, Russia, Malaysia, Scotland and London.