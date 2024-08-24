Follow SOPs, ensure safety gear for workers, pharma units in Anakapalli told

Following two industrial accidents within a span of 48 hours, the Anakapalli district administration conducted a meeting with the managements of various pharma units to review safety measures here on Saturday, August 24. Home Minister V. Anitha, and MP C.M. Ramesh, who attended the meeting, urged the representatives to follow mandatory Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) without fail and ensure safety of workers on duty.

Ms. Anitha observed that many accidents were occurring in bulk drug manufacturing companies due to issues pertaining to reactors. Stating that still many units were not providing safety gear to workers, she directed the officials to inspect the units and initiate necessary action.

She stressed the need for training programmes for workers before they were assigned tasks. She wanted fire alarms installed in all the units and mock drills organised.

Mr. Ramesh said that the State government accorded priority to industries, but it was also the responsibility of the managements to ensure the safety of workers. The managements should adopt latest technology.

“The managements should maintain smell and gas leak sensors in their industries, which will alert workers to evacuate in case of a possible mishap,” he suggested.

District Collector Vijaya Krishnan said that a district safety committee was being constituted and regular inspection of units would be conducted.

MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, Sundarapu Vijaya Kumar, and Superintendent of Police M. Deepika were among those present.

