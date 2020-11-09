Follow safety protocol, train travellers urged

Waltair Division of East Coast Railway is operating festival and COVID special trains for the convenience of travelling public. With the increase of train services, Safety measures also enhanced at all the railway stations over the division.

Passengers have to observe the COVID-19 protocols like wearing masks and observing social distancing. Only confirmed ticket holders will be allowed to board the trains. Waltair Division has taken several measures, to combat the pandemic, such as controlled entry and exit at stations The passengers have to report sufficiently in advance at the railway station for thermal screening and other mandatory procedures.

The confirmed passengers, boarding at Visakhapatnam railway station, will be allowed from Gnanapuram side (Platform no. 8) and exit will be from the main entrance (Platform no.1) for easy crowd management and observation of COVID-19 protocol, according to Senior Divisional Commercial Manager A.K. Tripathi.

Failure to adhere to the COVID-19 prevention protocol will be viewed seriously and such passengers will be liable for action under the relevant Section of the Railway Act-1989.

Divisional Railway Manager Chetan Kumar Shrivastava is reviewing the safety measures from time to time and instructed the officials to make adequate arrangements.