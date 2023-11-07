Follow safety norms, Visakhapatnam police tell firecracker traders

November 07, 2023 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

With Deepavali being round the corner, the authorities concerned have organised a meeting with firecracker traders at the police conference hall here to discuss about the procedure for the sale of the crackers.

Asking the traders to follow fire safety measures, Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) K. Srinivasa Rao and K. Anand Reddy briefed them about the rules and regulations for establishing the stalls and for granting permissions. They warned that selling of firecrackers in houses and shops in residential areas without permission will attract strict action as per the law.

The DCPs asked the traders to ensure that firecrackers are stored far from the residential areas, educational institutions and hospitals. The police officials said that the traders should set up stalls only at allotted grounds and places. A minimum distance should be maintained between the stalls and they should ensure they have fire extinguishers, sand and water buckets without fail. They also said that the licence should be displayed at the stall. The traders should not employ any minors at the stalls. The police officials also stated that the traders should sell the firecrackers only till 9 p.m. and on the day of Deepavali, the sale should be till 5 p.m.

The DCPs said that last year they had given permissions to about 240 stalls in both the zones and there were no untoward incidents.

If people come across any unauthorised sale or storage of firecrackers in their areas, they may contact 100/112 or police WhatsApp No. 9493336633. or the police control room 0891-2565454.

Meanwhile, the Police and the Fire Departments have started receiving applications for establishing the stalls. The officials are expecting establishment of 250 to 300 stalls this year. The sale is likely to start from Friday morning. While Andhra University grounds is likely to house around 50 to 100 stalls, AS Raja grounds in MVP Colony, Lanka Grounds in Gajuwaka and a few other open places are being considered for setting up the stalls.

