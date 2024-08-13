GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Follow freedom fighters’ path, Visakhapatnam District Collector urges people

Published - August 13, 2024 11:09 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau
District Collector Harendhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar participating in the Tiranga Yatra- walkathon in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday.

District Collector Harendhira Prasad and GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar participating in the Tiranga Yatra- walkathon in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: K.R. DEEPAK

District Collector M.N. Harendhira Prasad has called upon the public to tread the path shown by our freedom fighters, who had fought against the British rulers and made several sacrifices to free the nation from foreign rule.

He was addressing the participants of the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally held on the Beach Road, here on Tuesday. Officials of different government departments, representatives of NGOs, social workers, national and international sportspersons and students participated in the rally. The participants carried a long flag raising slogans of ‘Bharat Matha Ki Jai’ and ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ raising patriotic fervour among passers-by.

The Collector along with GVMC Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar and Joint Police Commissioner Fakeerappa, flagged off the rally. They went round the mela, organised by the UCD, ICDS and Self-Help Groups (SHG s).

The Collector told the participants in the rally that programmes like ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ would contribute in nurturing the patriotic spirit among the younger generation. He said that like the colours in the national flag, people of the nation should be united.

Waltair Division

As a run up to the Independence Day celebrations, ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is being organised by Waltair Division from August 13 to 15. Residents were being motivated to display the national flag at their homes with the objective of fostering patriotism.

Railway Station building, Offices and locomotives in the Division are being illuminated with the tri-coloured lights.

