Focus on women’s safety, drug menace, Health Minister tells police officials in Visakhapatnam

April 26, 2023

Health Minister and in-charge Minister for the district V. Rajini has asked the city police personnel to focus on eradication of ganja and synthetic drugs. She has directed them take strict action against people involved in such NDPS cases. The Minister ordered the police personnel to increase patrolling and take steps to ensure that the youth do not involve in any such unlawful activities and spoil their lives.

Addressing a press conference after a District Review Meeting (DRC) at the Collectorate here on Wednesday, Ms Rajini said that she spoke to the new Police Commissioner and the Deputy Commissioner of Police, who have taken charge recently, where she had directed them to focus on women’s safety. She also said that CCTV cameras should be present in all the areas to bring the city under complete security blanket.

Ms. Rajini said that eight different agenda points were discussed during the meeting. Various issues pertaining to Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) such as street lights, sanitary issues and roads were discussed. Works related to ‘Jagannanna Housing For All’ was also discussed. Issues such as court issues and land issues were discussed and steps will be taken to sort them out, she said.

Earlier during the meeting, District Collector A. Mallikarjuna has asked the officials to complete the BRTS works by resolving the issues. He also asked the GVMC Chief City Planner to complete the road works in four constituencies.

Bheemunipatnam MLA M, Srinivasa Rao has asked the GVMC officials to allot a toll-free number to address street lights issue. He has also sought construction of CHCs in Bheemunipatnam and posting of adequate number of doctors.

Gajuwaka MLA T. Nagireddy complained about the issue of defunct street lights and improper drinking water supply in his constituency. He also sought increase in duration of drinking water supply by one hour.

VMRDA Chairperson A. Vijaya Nirmala complained about involvement of the youth in several unlawful activities during nights at Arilova.

Mayor G. Hari Venkata Kumari, Joint Collector K.S. Viswanathan, GVMC Commissioner C.M. Saikanth Varma and others were present.