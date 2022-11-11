Focus on scams of YSRCP in Andhra Pradesh, TDP urges Prime Minister

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 11, 2022 19:23 IST

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader and former Minister Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy said that the TDP has no personal differences with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and it welcomes his visit to the city. The party wants the Prime Minister to concentrate on the scams of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) leaders.

He alleged that the YSRCP leaders were planning to display placards pertaining to ‘three capitals’ at the public meeting of the Prime Minister and sought that it should be prevented.

MLA Velagapudi Ramakrishna Babu alleged that YSRCP leaders were involved in the liquor scam. He condemned the allegations made against him by YSRCP MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy.

TDP Parliament district president Palla Srinivasa Rao asked the YSRCP leaders to prevail upon the Prime Minister to make a statement on ‘3 capitals’.

