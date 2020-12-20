Focus on land resurvey, Endowments dept. staff told

Assistant Commissioner, Endowments Department, Santhi Kalingiri, instructed the officials to focus on land resurvey project which is going to be taken up by the government to protect the Endowments Department lands.

Review meet

During a review meet on Saturday, Ms. Santhi said that Endowment Department Special Commissioner has given instructions that the officials must be ready with the relevant registers and 22 A(1) C records.

List released

The Assistant Commissioner also released list of officials who were allotted the work in various mandals.

Lists of temple property registers and revenue records should be prepared and submitted to tahsildars and mandal surveyors, the Assistant Commissionersaid.