Focus on educational institutions to check drug menace, Visakhapatnam Police Commissioner directs SEB officials

‘Arrange banners at various places over harmful side-effects of drugs’

April 29, 2023 10:37 pm | Updated 10:37 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner C.M. Trivikrama Varma has asked the Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) officials to form teams and focus on educational institutions in the city to check ganja/drug menace. He also directed them to arrange banners at various places over harmful side-effects of drugs.

Mr. Trivikrama Varma organised a monthly crime review meeting with DCP (Law & Order) Vidya Sagar Naidu and officials from all the departments here on Saturday.

Mr. Varma asked the staff to use the beach patrolling vehicles to patrol in those areas from where more number of crimes are being reported. He said that an ACP rank officer must monitor the patrolling activity. He enquired about the rowdy-sheeters in the city police station limits. He said that complaints of women harassment and women missing should be responded to immediately. He also enquired about the POCSO cases. He reviewed about the recent chain snatching incidents and said that after chain snatching cases are reported, traffic, law & order and crime wing police should coordinate and take actions. The Police Commissioner also directed officials to keep a strict watch on bettings and gambling.

He has also asked the officials to arrange a police outpost at Visakha Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) on the lines of KGH.

