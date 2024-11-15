 />
Focus on crime against women and missing cases, Anakapalli SP tells police personnel

Published - November 15, 2024 08:59 pm IST - ANAKAPALLI

The Hindu Bureau

Anakapalli Superintendent of Police Tuhin Sinha has asked the police officials to speed up investigation in cases of crime against women, POCSO Act, missing of girls & women in the district. He conducted a video conference with the police personnel here on Friday and enquired about the status of pending cases in various police stations. During the meeting, Mr Tuhin Sinha has asked the personnel to prepare special teams under the supervision of sub-division police officials and focus on girls/women missing cases. DSPs M. Sravani, K.V. Satyanarayana, G.R.R. Mohan and others were present.

Published - November 15, 2024 08:59 pm IST

