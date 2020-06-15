Focus on containment of COVID and keeping a check on Maoists, says new SP

The focus will be on keeping a check on the Maoists and containing the spread of COVID-19 in the district, said B. Krishna Rao, who took over as Superintendent of Police, Visakhapatnam, on Monday.
He replaces Attada Babujee, who has been transferred as SP SIB.
A 2014 batch IPS officer, Mr. Krishna Rao served as Commandant AP SP 6th Battalion before taking charge as SP- Visakhapatnam.
This is his first posting as SP of a district and he had earlier served as Officer on Special Duty (OSD) of Narsipatnam. He also served as ASP at Tulluru.
Speaking to the media after taking over he said, “Having served here as OSD in Narsipatnam I am aware of the Maoist movement in the Agency area.”
He said that he would focus on controlling ganja smuggling and manufacturing and sale of illegal arrack in the district.
Mr. Krishna Rao completed his engineering before finishing his MBA from a prominent B-School in Bengaluru.
The SP said that emphasis will be given to technology for better policing and people-centric policing will be stressed upon, especially in the Agency areas, where the Left Wing Extremism (LWE) has considerable presence.
“We will continue with the goodwill programmes in the Agency areas to gain the confidence of the girijans,” he said.
