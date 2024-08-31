Focus laid on low-lying and hillock areas in the wake of rains in Visakhapatnam, says GVMC Commissioner

Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar said that though there was no alarming situation due to rain till now in the city, the officials are on alert. He said that focus has been laid on the low-lying as well as hillock areas in the city, while a control room was already set up at the Command Operations Centre (COC). The GVMC Commissioner said that measures will also be taken to ensure that seasonal diseases do not break out after the rains.

Addressing a press conference at the GVMC office here on Saturday, Mr. Sampath Kumar said that Visakhapatnam received about 34 mm rainfall, with Maharanipeta and Gajuwaka receiving the highest amount of rainfall. He said that two days ago, Narava reported water-logging situation during heavy rain and it was addressed immediately.

He said that the corporation has been taking up several activities as part of the 100-day action plan. As part of the plan, the corporation has cleared 59 garbage dumps in the city.

As many as 412 garbage points, where people found to be dumping wastes regularly, were cleared. He said that drain cleaning was completed in about 2,700 minor and medium drains, apart from another 128 major drains in the city.

He said that following instructions from the government, the GVMC has recently conducted a gap analysis to check water connections in the city. As part of the survey, water tap connections and their assessments numbers were analysed. It was found that around 22,000 cases needed to be supplied water by laying pipelines, while another 16,000 cases have several issues like lack of assessments and permissions and they may be unauthorised.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that out of 400 MLD water, the city is receiving, around 90 MLD is being provided to the industries, while 310 MLD water is for domestic purpose. There is no water scarcity at all, he said.

“Only due to lack of network, water supply is not being provided to 22,000 cases and the issue will be solved within six months through AMRUT scheme”, he said.

He also said that keeping in view the water contamination issue at some parts of the State, quality checks are being conducted without fail.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that the city has 1.18 lakh street lights operated through COC. About 1,100 to 1,200 lights are being damaged daily. “On proper enquiry, we have found that there are 89 places, where anti-social elements deliberately damaging the lights to create a blackspot for anti-social activities. Upon coordination with the city police, patrolling was increased. Now the number has come down to around 700,” he said.

He also said that around 4,000 street lights, which is about 4% are going defunct everyday. He said that the agency is failing to rectify the issue repeatedly. The GVMC has directed the agency to double the staff strength and resolve the issue immediately, he added.

Mr. Sampath Kumar said that special focus is also being laid against encroachments of the GVMC and government properties. He said that a special taskforce team will be constituted soon after the Municipal Department releases a G.O. The team will address complaints regarding the encroachments, he added.

