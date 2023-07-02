HamberMenu
Flyover accident death toll rises to two in Visakhapatnam

July 02, 2023 10:18 pm | Updated 10:18 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The death toll in the flyover accident rose to two as the 20-year-old-youth, who was undergoing treatment in a hospital, succumbed to his injuries here on Sunday morning.

A speeding car allegedly hit two two-wheelers on the Telugu Thalli Flyover at around 10 p.m. on Saturday. While a 40-year-old pillion rider from Akkayyapalem on a bike died after falling from the flyover, another youth Yashwant, who was driving the bike, died while undergoing treatment in a hospital. Another youth, who was injured in the accident, is undergoing treatment, as per police.

It was learnt that Charvak, a contractor of Murali Nagar area, has hit the two-wheelers allegedly under the influence of alcohol. The accused is reportedly in the police custody.

