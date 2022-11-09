Flying of drones prohibited in the vicinity of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam for four days, says Police Commissioner

The Hindu Bureau VISAKHAPATNAM
November 09, 2022 20:35 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth in a statement on Wednesday said that flying or operating drones in the peripheral area within five km radius surrounding the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds is prohibited for a period of four days from 6 a.m. of December 9 to 6 a.m. of November 13.

He warned that any person or drone operator found violating the orders will be liable for punishment under the Aircraft Act 1934.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

In the wake of VIP movement, as well as huge turnout from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and other districts, the police have appealed to people to look out for traffic restrictions at various areas, especially near Andhra University, on November 11 and 12.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app