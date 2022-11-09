Flying of drones prohibited in the vicinity of Andhra University in Visakhapatnam for four days, says Police Commissioner

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth in a statement on Wednesday said that flying or operating drones in the peripheral area within five km radius surrounding the Andhra University Engineering College Grounds is prohibited for a period of four days from 6 a.m. of December 9 to 6 a.m. of November 13.

He warned that any person or drone operator found violating the orders will be liable for punishment under the Aircraft Act 1934.

In the wake of VIP movement, as well as huge turnout from Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Anakapalli and other districts, the police have appealed to people to look out for traffic restrictions at various areas, especially near Andhra University, on November 11 and 12.