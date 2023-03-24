ADVERTISEMENT

Flying drones banned for three days from March 28 in Visakhapatnam in view of G-20 working group committee meeting, says Police Commissioner

March 24, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

‘Visitors will not be allowed into tourist places in the city when G-20 delegates visiting them’

The Hindu Bureau

Police Commissioner Ch. Srikanth has said that flying drones on March 28, 29 and 30 is strictly prohibited in the wake of VIP and delegates’ visit as part of G-20 working group committee meeting here. He instructed his staff to ensure drones are not used anywhere on the three days. Mr. Srikanth said that the delegates will be visiting several tourist places in the city. During that time, there will be no entry to visitors.

The Police Commissioner along with the officials visited the venue of G-20 meeting, the accommodation centre of delegates, tourist places and projects they are proposed to visit here. Later, they conducted a review meet with the police and the GVMC officials at the Hotel Raddisson.

Mr. Srikanth enquired about the arrangements during the arrival of delegates and appointment of liaison officers for them. He said that the delegates would visit the tourist places and the projects in the city. On March 28, a gala dinner will be conducted and on March 29th morning, a yoga session will be organised, he said.

GVMC Commissioner P Raja Babu said that the delegates will be received in a traditional manner. He also briefed about the parking and registration arrangements at the hotel.

Later, the officials discussed about the cultural programmes, venues for them and other arrangements.

