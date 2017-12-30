Flower show, children rides extended till January 1

Singing sensation from the city Shanmukhapriya (Zee TV ‘Sare Gama’ finalist) regaled the crowds with her filmy numbers at the valedictory of the three-day Visakha Utsav at R.K. Beach here on Saturday night.

Union Minister for Science and Technology Y. Sujana Choudhary, who participated as chief guest, said a tourism revolution was on and the spotlight was on Visakhapatnam city. He said the city would develop into an international tourist destination. The State government was taking measures to develop tourism in all the 13 districts in AP.

Minister for Civil Supplies Prathipati Pulla Rao said the Chief Minister was evincing keen interest for the integrated development of the city. Minister Kamineni Srinivasa Rao said the city was endowed with natural beauty. Minister for HRD Ganta Srinivasa Rao said the tremendous response from the public was an indication of its success. He announced the extension of the flower show and children rides till Jan 1. Minister for Labour Pithani Satyanarayana spoke.

Prizes worth ₹25 lakh were given away to winners in the lucky draw. R. Jaiswal, K. Satyavathi and Vanajakshi were the lucky winners of a foreign trip, while Prem Kumar won a Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle and Madhu bagged a 50-gm gold. The bumper prize of Maruti Brezza car was won by coupon no. 054733.

Minister K. Srinivasa Rao, MPs K. Haribabu and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, ZP Chairperson Lalam Bhavani, MLAs Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, P. Ramesh Babu and Peela Govind Satyanarayana were among those who attended.