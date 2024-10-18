ADVERTISEMENT

Floral tributes paid to battle casualty Indian Army sapper at Visakhapatnam airport

Published - October 18, 2024 11:15 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Hindu Bureau

Floral tributes were paid to the mortal remains of battle casualty Indian Army jawan sapper Paravada Naidu Babu on arrival at the Visakhapatnam airport on Friday.

Sapper Naidu Babu was posted at 873 Engineer Works Section under Corps of Engineers Regiment in Leh Section.

Wreath laying ceremony with military honours was conducted at the airport with a Ceremonial Guard of the Navy in attendance.

Wreaths were placed by Commodore Manoj Yadav, Commanding Officer, INS Dega, on behalf of Eastern Naval Command, and Colonel Vikrant Pandey of Station HQs (Army), officials from the district administration and the city police as a mark of respect to the deceased at Visakhapatnam.

The military and state funeral ceremony of sapper Paravada Naidu Babu will be held at his native place at Paravadapalem village in Kasimkota on Saturday (October 19)

