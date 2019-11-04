Floods have worsened sand crisis: YSRCP

YSRCP spokesperson Gudivada Amarnath on Sunday hit out at Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan for setting a two-week deadline to the State government to solve the issues pertaining to shortage of sand.

In response to the ‘long march’ by Mr. Kalyan, Mr. Amarnath told the media that due to floods, the sand crisis had worsened, making it difficult to remove sand from the rivers.

He alleged that the entire show was stage-managed as per the script prepared by TDP chief N. Chandrababu Naidu.

‘Credibility crisis’

“The actor-turned-politician (Mr. Kalyan) is facing a credibility crisis after his party was defeated in the elections. No building worker participated in the protest organised in the JSP,” he said, adding that Mr. Kalyan would have known his following, had he organised the programme at Gajuwaka from where he lost the Assembly election.

“Had Mr. Kalyan been genuinely committed to the cause of building workers, he would have held the protest in the areas hit by sand shortage in the Krishna delta,” Mr. Amarnath said.

Mr. Amarnath also took strong exception to Mr. Kalyan’s criticism on party MP V. Vijaya Sai Reddy and Ministers Botcha Satyanarayana and K. Kannababu.