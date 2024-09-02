Flooded roads, potholes and drainage issues put people to a lot of inconvenience in Visakhapatnam

Flooded roads and potholes are creating problems for commuters in the city in the rainy season in particular.

The recent rains under the influence of depression in the Bay of Bengal have once again exposed the pathetic condition of the civic properties in many areas under the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation limits.

The incessant rains for the last few days till Saturday night caused waterlogging and potholes were exposed on the roads of the city, causing severe inconvenience to the motorists. On Monday (September 2) too, the weather was cloudy at many places and 14 mm of rainfall was recorded in Gajuwaka and other places.

Several citizens said that encroachments and unauthorised constructions on the drainage system were blocking the flow of the rain water. People, especially vegetable sellers and vendors, are also dumping solid waste into the drains. The drains are overflowing when it rains due to such irresponsible actions of some people, said officials from the GVMC.

The GVMC should take strict action against those who dump waste, including used coconut pieces, water bottles and household waste, said members of the resident welfare associations.

P. Varahalu, a resident of Allipuram, said that everywhere authorised and unauthorised shops are blocking the drains by encroachments, and the authorities are not taking any action against them.

Commuters are expressing their displeasure over waterlogging on roads even if it rained for a few minutes, and also potholes are filled after the rains. It is mostly seen in areas like Chavulamadhum, Allipuram, India Priyadarshini Stadium Road, Poorna Market, Burujupeta, Daba Gardens, Akkayyapalem, Appughar, Bakkannapalem, Mithilapur VUDA Colony, MVP Colony, Sivajipalem, PM Palem, Venkojipalem, Gajuwaka and Pedagantyada.

K. Sunil Rao of the One Town area said, “Due to the recent rains, potholes are formed in many places. Now, we are concerned about the situation in the next few days as another low pressure is expected to be formed over the Bay of Bengal by September 5.”

P. Sridevi, another resident of the hill slope area at Kommadi, said that every resident of the city has some kind of civic problems, but the authorities have not solved them despite repeated occurrences. “Whenever it rains, the residents of the hill slopes are worried due to the fear of landslides,” Ms. Sridevi said.

Hill slope areas

On the other hand, a GVMC official said that Commissioner P. Sampath Kumar visited the hill slope areas in different wards, including Ward no. 5, on Monday and inspected the conditions.

“Nearly 10,600 odd people have been identified as residing in landslide-prone areas in 29 wards in different zones (zone-2, 5, 6 and 8). As a precautionary measure, the corporation also opened 80 rehabilitation centres in case of emergency for such people,” the GVMC officer said.

