Floating solar plant getting ready

The floating solar plant on Mudasarlova reservoir of GVMC will be completed by July-end, according to Municipal Commissioner M. Hari Narayanan. He inspected the progress of the work on Thursday.

The plant with a capacity of 2 MW is being set up in 20 acres of the reservoir with a cost of ₹11.34 crore. The plant is being executed by DES Engineers of Hyderabad under the supervision of AECOM, consultants for the Smart City projects. Besides, the reservoir is being de-silted at a cost of ₹ 20 lakh.

Superintendent Engineer Pallamraju, executive engineer Sudhakar, Zone Commissioner Sanyasi Naidu and Samir of AECOM were present.

During his morning visit at Peda Waltair, he agreed to the request of residents that road should be 24 metres and instructed officials to form drain and footpath accordingly. Restoration of green belt would be examined since it had been encroached upon two decades ago.

At Seetammadhara Rythu Bazar, he asked officials to remove kiosks haphazardly set up and regulate two-wheeler parking.