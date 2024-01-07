Floating Sea Bridge to come up at Tenneti Park for Sankrati

January 07, 2024 07:01 pm | Updated 07:01 pm IST - Visakhapatnam

The Floating Sea Bridge (FSB), the State’s first tourism project, will come up this month at Tenneti Park here, and it is modeled after the FSB at Chavakkad Beach in Thrissur, Kerala.

The Visakhapatnam Metro Region Development Authority (VMRDA) has already issued a Letter of Acceptance to a private company M/S Sri Sai Moksha Shipping & Logistics to begin setting up the project from January 10, asking them to complete the works and make the FSB available to the public by Sankranti, to be observed on January 15.

As per sources, it will be designed in such a way that 100 people can step on the bridge at a time; one can walk 100 meters into the sea through the bridge, which rises and falls according to the waves, and the tentative entry fee is likely to be around ₹100-₹150.

“We are working on introducing FSB, a new tourist attraction in the city. We have asked the developer to complete it by Sankranti. If it is not possible, we have set another target of January 20. This is a zero-investment project from the government, but VMRDA will get ₹15.3 lakhs income per annum from the operator. We visited Thrissur last year to observe the FSB at Chavakkad Beach and found that it is very appealing to tourists. Thus, we have decided to introduce the same attraction here,” VMRDA Joint Commissioner V. Ravindra told The Hindu on Sunday.

Mr. Ravindra further said that the FSB will be a 100-meter-long bridge from the beach to the sea. About 15 meters of the bridge will be laid on the beach, while the remaining 85-meter-long bridge will float on the seawater. The viewpoint is at the end of the bridge. The width of the bridge is about three meters, and it will be constructed of HDPE modular floating bricks. The estimated cost of the construction amounts up to ₹1 crore.

“We have earmarked around 100 square yards of beachfront land to set up a tourist facility for the convenience of the visitors to the FSB. The project will be designed as per the guidelines from the Andhra University’s Centre for Studies on the Bay of Bengal, which has studied places like RK Beach, Kurusura Submarine Museum, Bheemili, and Jodugullapalem for this FSB,” he explained.

